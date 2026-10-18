Without Brazilian Raphinha, who returned against Real Betis, scoring at Barcelona has become more collective than ever. Rodri said in this regard: "We are all important. We don't have a player who can score 50 or 60 goals."

The departures of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford last summer raised concerns about Barcelona's goalscoring ability, especially with the move for Julian Alvarez to fill the out-and-out striker role having fallen through.

Between them, the trio had scored 54 goals last season. Barcelona went out and signed Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus, yet question marks over the team's attacking output refused to go away, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

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Hansi Flick's side answered them fast. Forty-eight goals in their first 11 matches this season, nine in La Liga and two in the Champions League, works out at 4.3 per game.

All that came without Raphinha, the captain and leading scorer on 14 goals, who missed the two matches after the international break through injury before managing just 20 minutes on his return against Real Betis.

With the Brazilian winger out, or kept on the bench, the goals have simply come from elsewhere.

Thirteen different players have found the net this season, and five of them opened their accounts after the international break, across the last three matches. Anthony Gordon scored twice. Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde, Rodri and Eric Garcia all got off the mark too.

Flick's players seem to have grasped the point: competing this season means everyone chips in.

Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Gavi are the squad members who have featured and are still waiting for a goal. So are Hamza Abdelkarim and Alejandro Balde, who have 12 minutes between them, plus Brian Farinas and Frenkie de Jong, who have yet to play at all.

Then there's Lamine Yamal, the other obvious outlier alongside Raphinha, who finished last season as the team's top scorer with 24 goals.

The teenager keeps rolling. Nine goals and 10 assists already have him closing in on double figures in both columns, burnishing his claim as one of the best players on the planet ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony on 26 October.



