After visiting Spain: will Messi watch El Clasico from the Camp Nou?

Lionel Messi is preparing a swift return to the United States after a flying visit to Spain to collect the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport for 2026. Attention now turns to whether the Inter Miami captain will attend Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Argentine touched down in Oviedo to receive the award, which recognises both his sporting career and his social impact. He met children and teenagers at the sports palace and dined with the King and Queen of Spain before preparing to leave the country and rejoin his team.

Messi prepares to return to Inter Miami

A quick trip back to the United States awaits, with Messi expected to feature against New York Red Bulls on Saturday. It is a big night for Inter Miami, who sit second in the Eastern Conference and want to keep pushing through the decisive stretch of the season.

Coach Kelly Gonzalez praised the captain's commitment, insisting Messi wants to be with his teammates and take part in matches of his own choosing.

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"We have to feel proud that, of his own free will, he wants to be here and play," Gonzalez said.

Will Messi miss the Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico?

With that return looming, his chances of catching the Clasico on Sunday look slim. The game falls just a day after Inter Miami's clash with New York Red Bulls.

Nothing has emerged to suggest the Argentine intends to stay in Spain for the showpiece. His commitments stateside make a swift return the likeliest outcome.

And what about the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

His stance on the Ballon d'Or ceremony, set for Monday 26 October, remains undecided, even with a nomination for the award for the 17th time in his career.

Spain's Lamine Yamal stands out among the frontrunners, alongside England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappe, after the levels they hit for their clubs.

Messi holds the record with eight Ballon d'Or wins. Whether he attends or simply follows the results from afar is yet to be confirmed, not least given his sporting commitments in the United States.