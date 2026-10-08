After Tuchel's attack: will Palmer return against Bournemouth?

Cole Palmer is fit enough to start Chelsea's Premier League clash with Bournemouth next Saturday, in the sixth round of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old forward looked to have put his injury troubles behind him with a flying start to the new season, scoring four goals and setting up two more for Chelsea.

Last season brought nothing but frustration. A mix of poor form and fitness problems cost Palmer his place in England's World Cup squad.

Thomas Tuchel did call Palmer up for England's recent Nations League fixtures, but the forward then pulled out of the squad with a minor muscle problem.

Next matches CHE Premier League 10:00 BOU

Tuchel made his displeasure clear in recent days, telling reporters: "It's a missed opportunity. He's missing a lot of opportunities."

According to "The Sun", Palmer has shaken off the setback and is "on the verge of being ready" for Saturday's visit of Bournemouth, having completed individual sessions with a specialist fitness coach out in the Caribbean.

Every "indication" points to Palmer being available at Stamford Bridge. Xabi Alonso is also hoping for good news on some of the other injuries hanging over his squad.

Chelsea sit tenth in the Premier League, with just seven points from their opening five matches against Fulham, Brighton, Arsenal, Hull and Brentford.



