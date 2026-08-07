Arsenal have gone back to the drawing board in the summer transfer market after missing out on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who signed a new contract yesterday, Thursday.

Vinicius had been entering his final year at Real Madrid and was open to a Premier League move. Reports revealed that he rejected Arsenal's offer, preferring fresh terms that keep him in Madrid until 2032 for 480,000 pounds sterling per week.

That snub has left Mikel Arteta with a problem on the left wing. Arsenal are open to selling Gabriel Martinelli and remain unconvinced by new arrival Christos Tzolis.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has drawn up six alternatives, according to British newspaper "The Sun". First up is Frenchman Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain, whose club want 145 million sterling despite two years remaining on his contract. Liverpool also fancy him.

Marcus Rashford is the second name. He has become available cheaply after being frozen out at Manchester United and loaned to Aston Villa and Barcelona. A clause allowing him to leave for 40 million sterling expired on 15 July, and he is now expected to depart for less.

Portugal's Rafael Leao also appears on the list. He has fallen out of Milan's plans and opened talks with Galatasaray, but an Arsenal offer could change his destination.

Chelsea's Pedro Neto is another option. He racked up twenty goals and assists last season, and Chelsea want 70 million sterling to part with him amid interest from Manchester City.

Fifth comes the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo. Liverpool are asking for around 60 million for a player who has scored 50 goals since January 2022, and he is strongly linked with a move to Tottenham.

Last on the list is Spaniard Nico Williams. A world champion with Spain, he struggled with a chronic pubic injury last season and is tied to Athletic Bilbao until 2035 with a release clause worth 77 million sterling.