Arsenal's pursuit of a new winger has received a major boost. One of Serie A's brightest stars is ready to push for a move to north London, and it comes just after Vinicius Junior settled his own future by signing a new deal with Real Madrid.

Goal, citing the Indy Kaila account on X, reported that Yildiz, 21, is desperate to join Arsenal this summer and is preparing to tell Juventus officials of his final wish to leave for the English club.

Sealing the transfer won't be simple, though. Juventus are standing firm on their steep valuation, with the Italian club slapping a £120 million price tag on their star.

Arsenal's interest in Yildiz is nothing new. The player has been linked with the Gunners more than once, and Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri previously called the Turkey international the dream target of Mikel Arteta.

The Athletic had earlier reported that Arsenal made an official enquiry about signing Yildiz, only for Juventus to shut it down, insisting the player is not for sale.

His current stance, according to the report, could change the negotiations entirely, especially after the latest twist involving Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian was one of Arsenal's most prominent attacking targets before he committed to a new long-term contract at Real Madrid this week.

The numbers back up his case. Yildiz has enjoyed a strong 2025-2026 campaign with Juventus, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists in all competitions. According to analysis by Whoscored, he has also shown sharp dribbling, alongside solid finishing and chance creation, qualities that could hand him a chance to bolster the Arsenal front line.

Yildiz could prove a serious addition to the Gunners attack, the report suggests, given how inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli has been over the past 12 months. The price set by Juventus remains the biggest obstacle to any deal.

Read also: Besiktas president drops a surprise: We did not want Salah