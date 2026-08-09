As Arsenal step up their moves to bolster their attacking line before the transfer window closes, and Manchester United continue to monitor a number of attacking talents, the name of young Italian Pio Esposito has resurfaced on both clubs' radars. Their attempt looks to have come far too late. The Inter Milan striker has already made significant strides towards settling his future at the club.

According to "CaughtOffside", Arsenal and Manchester United made late enquiries about Esposito's situation, only to find he had already reached a verbal agreement with Inter Milan on a new contract, making his stay at the "San Siro" the most likely scenario at present.

Both clubs had tracked the young and talented Italian striker for a long time. They rate him highly for his talent and the potential he has shown at such an early age.

The website "CaughtOffside" indicated: "Arsenal and Manchester United got back in touch late to enquire about Esposito's situation, but the response was clear, as they received confirmation that the player is on the verge of completing his agreement with Inter Milan on a new contract".

At 21, Esposito is now working on formalising his new contract with the Italian club, a deal running until 2031.

That contract is expected to hand him a significant pay rise on the one he signed in April 2025, a move that reflects Inter's confidence in his abilities and their desire to keep hold of him for the long term.

The north London giants are working hard to strengthen their attacking line, especially after missing out on two prominent targets during the current window: Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers.

With both deals now complicated, Arsenal are expected to move soon in search of a replacement for Vinicius Junior. The team need a new attacking option before the season starts.

The usual names have returned to dominate the scene once again. The available information, though, points to no concrete steps or advanced negotiations so far, for several reasons tied to the availability of the targeted players and the stance of their clubs.

Major challenges facing Arsenal in signing Alvarez and Barcola

Arsenal have long shown interest in both Julian Alvarez and Bradley Barcola, but the club knows it faces a difficult and highly complicated task on both fronts under the current circumstances.

Alvarez could still leave Atletico Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club have no intention of letting their striker go easily, and the Argentine international would prefer to stay in Spain. Nothing concrete has developed so far. Atletico refuse to sell to La Liga rivals Barcelona, and the negotiations have hit deadlock.

Amid the threat of legal action against Barcelona, the Catalan club's interest in Alvarez is believed to have waned, and their management have already begun to shift focus towards other targets. That does not make Arsenal's task any easier. Mikel Arteta is likely to have reservations about trying to convince a player who does not appear fully sold on the London club's sporting project.

Barcola is a different case. A fresh Arsenal move for him cannot be ruled out, but every source contacted on the matter insists Liverpool are the club most likely to land him at present.

Even so, the transfer market has repeatedly proven that things can change quickly, and that current expectations may not reflect what ultimately happens. Rogers is the clearest example. Arsenal were believed to hold a strong position in the race for him before Chelsea intervened and wrapped up the deal earlier in the window.

The door, then, remains open to a shift in the balance of power in the race for Barcola, despite Liverpool's current edge. Arsenal find themselves facing a complicated task to make up for the targets they failed to land during this window, at a time when Esposito is close to staying at Inter Milan until 2031.