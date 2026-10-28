Algerian coach Nour El Din Ben Zekri is closing in on a return to the Saudi Roshn League, with a third managerial casualty of the season opening the door.

Abha confirmed today, Wednesday, the sacking of Croatian coach Damir Buric after a dismal run of results since the campaign began. His compatriot Teo Berrega steps in as caretaker.

Buric is the third coach to lose his job in the Roshn League this season. Serbian Zarko Lazetic went at Al-Taawoun and Saudi boss Khaled Al-Atwi was dismissed by Al-Fateh.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Abha's board have Ben Zekri on their shortlist to take over until the end of the season, with a handful of other names also in the frame.

Next matches ABH Saudi Pro League 08:30 ITT

Few know the Roshn League quite like the Algerian, who has built a reputation for dragging clubs clear of the drop. He did exactly that with Al-Akhdoud, Al-Kholood and, most recently, Al-Shabab last season.

That expertise is exactly what Abha need right now. They sit rock bottom in eighteenth with just two points from two draws and eight defeats, still chasing a first win.

Abha reached this season's top flight by winning the First Division title last term, a promotion engineered by Buric himself.