After the talks: Tah's stance on a move to Barcelona revealed

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The likelihood of German defender Jonathan Tah, the Bayern Munich player, joining Barcelona during the upcoming winter transfer window has receded, despite the Catalan club's interest in signing him, as the sporting management searches for a defender who possesses experience and the ability to provide an immediate boost to the team.

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According to Carlos Monfort, a journalist at the Catalan outlet "Sport", Barcelona have already enquired about Tah's situation, leaning on their good knowledge of the player and their special relationship with his representatives. For now, though, a deal looks practically unlikely.

The biggest obstacle is the player himself. Tah does not appear enthusiastic about leaving Bayern Munich for Barcelona, and the German club have no intention of giving him up or opening the door to a departure next January.

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Barcelona have fancied the 30-year-old for some time. They wanted him in the summer of 2025, when his Bayer Leverkusen contract was winding down, but Bayern Munich won the race and landed him on a free transfer.

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Sporting director Deco is hunting for a centre-back with international experience and physical presence to partner the young Pau Cubarsí, especially with the squad crying out for reinforcements before the second half of the season.

Tah's deal at Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2029, following his move to the Bavarian side in the summer of 2025.

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He arrived in Munich off the back of a brilliant spell with Bayer Leverkusen. There he lifted the Bundesliga title in the 2023-2024 season without losing a single match, adding the German Cup and the domestic Super Cup.

Since joining, the German defender has racked up plenty of appearances and established himself as one of the key options in defence, despite fierce competition for the two centre-back berths with Dayot Upamecano and South Korea's Kim Min-jae.

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Barcelona's push to strengthen at the back comes with the team struggling for bodies amid absences and injuries in the defensive line.

That has pushed the board to weigh up different options on the market, chasing a player who can help the side without the sort of costly deal that would be hard to pull off given the financial constraints.

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The good relationship between Barcelona and Tah's representatives has not been enough to shift the stance of the player or Bayern Munich. So the Catalan club must look elsewhere to bolster their defence in the winter window.

Tah featured in Germany's latest outing, a 3-1 win over Serbia in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

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Germany now prepare to face the Netherlands tomorrow, Monday, in Berlin. The result will be decisive for Die Mannschaft, locked in a battle with Greece for the group's second quarter-final spot after the Netherlands all but sealed first place.