After the sending-off incident: official accusations put Neymar in fresh trouble

Brazilian club Bahia have condemned what they described as the "verbal abuse" that Santos star Neymar allegedly directed at their player Rodrigo Nestor, during the match between the two sides which took place on Saturday in the Brazilian league.

Neymar, 34, was sent off during Santos's 1-0 win, after covering his mouth with his hand during a verbal altercation with Nestor. The dismissal came under the rule that has become known as the "Vinicius Junior rule".

The 34-year-old admitted he was wrong to cover his mouth, but denied directing any comment at Nestor. He accused the midfielder of committing "one of the dirtiest tricks in football".

Bahia said, in an official statement: "Bahia deplore and condemn the verbal abuse to which our player Nestor was subjected during Saturday's match against Santos. Thanks to its history filled with successes on the pitch, and its continued commitment to social causes off it, Bahia have established an identity that is a source of pride for their fans, and have become a role model in football."

The statement went on: "Respect for others and a sense of responsibility are part of these values, and will remain firmly embedded in our principles. Our fans, known for their passion and their history, deserve respect."

Nestor confirmed to journalists after the match that what Neymar said to him was "an act showing a great lack of respect, whether towards me personally or towards the Bahia shirt".

According to Bahia, Neymar, Brazil's all-time top scorer, ought to set a better example for others.

The statement continued: "Among the millions of fans belonging to Bahia, known by the nickname the Tricolour, there are also many children who admire a large number of players and heroes and take them as role models. Therefore, we hope that public figures realise the responsibility that comes with their words and the example they set for others."

Duda Vargao, Bahia's goalkeeping coach, went further. He said he had lost all respect for Neymar since the incident, branding the Santos star "spoilt, arrogant and conceited".

Vargao posted on his Instagram account on Sunday, saying: "Yesterday was a day on which I lost all my respect for a great player, and nothing more than that. No one told me what happened, and I did not watch a news clip about the incident, I saw it myself! I saw with my own eyes the extent of Neymar's indulgence, vanity and arrogance, and how he believes he is above right and wrong, while everyone around him defends him. He showed a lack of respect towards Rogerio Ceni, Bahia's coach, Rodrigo Nestor and our institution."