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After the rift rumours: Tuchel comments on Alexander-Arnold's performance

Czechia vs England
Czechia
England
UEFA Nations League A
T. Tuchel
T. Alexander-Arnold
Czechia
England
Germany

What did the German coach say about the Real Madrid full-back?

England boss Thomas Tuchel hailed a deserved 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening in their second Nations League fixture.

The Three Lions had begun their campaign last Saturday with a 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley.

Tuchel told the "BBC" after the match: "We played with great professionalism, and in the second half we raised the level of our performance. We maintained the intensity and the pressure, we were extremely professional, and we did not neglect to put in the effort. So the win was deserved."

The German added: "It is unfortunate to see the opponent receive an early red card (the 25th minute), this is not in the interest of the team nor the fans. It is an awkward situation, but we kept trying, and we achieved the win, and that is what matters."

Alexander-Arnold's pass set up the opener for Anthony Gordon, and Tuchel was full of praise: "It is not easy to convert it into a goal. It was very difficult for him. A wonderful pass and a wonderful goal."

Turning to his two full-backs, Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall, he said: "Both are good. Trent's position in the second half suited him better than the first half. Lewis put in an excellent performance on the other side. Well done to all of you. All credit to them because they deserved it, and now it is important that we relax and enjoy the evening, recover well, and then prepare for the Croatia match."

England travel to face Croatia in their third fixture on 3 October, before hosting the Czech Republic on the 6th of the same month.

That praise for Alexander-Arnold follows rumours of a recent rift between the pair, sparked when the Real Madrid full-back was left out of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.


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