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Ahmad Salah
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After the Real Madrid uproar: Mbappé sparks controversy with a sarcastic message

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Z. Zidane
Spain
France

Direct clash with a Radio Marca journalist

Kylian Mbappé stirred up controversy during the international break, putting himself under the spotlight of Real Madrid's fans. Questions have been growing about some of his recent behaviour, with attention turning to the French star's position and whether he has anything to say about the talk surrounding him.

The forward picked up an injury with France against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League and returned to Madrid, only to leave again for a few days of rest. That move sparked discontent and criticism from a section of the Real Madrid support.

So far, Mbappé has not responded to the criticism. He did reply, however, to a report from Radio Marca, in which journalist Javier Tinto claimed the French striker was angry with Real Madrid.

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Tinto explained: "During the week of the derby, Mbappé asked the club to make an effort and run a campaign in favour of his winning the Ballon d'Or, as that is what matters to him. The club did not respond. Now I understand Mbappé's attitude on the pitch during that derby. He was angry."

He added: "Then, apparently, he asked Zidane for the same thing. And of course, Zidane cannot do that, because Dembélé is also in the running for this, and from here, everything that happened was unfortunate."

Mbappé did not hesitate to hit back. He took to his Instagram account, commenting on the post that had reshared Radio Marca's statements about him.

According to Mundo Deportivo on Monday, the Frenchman left a sarcastic reply beneath Tinto's statements: "Yes, well, yes, and I got angry with (my grandmother's sister) too", adding laughing-face emojis.

Read also: Portuguese economy minister: Ronaldo's value is greater than football, and many people know our country because of him


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