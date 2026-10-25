After the public criticism: Carrick punishes Bruno against Bournemouth

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has left out Portugal's Bruno Fernandes from his starting line-up against Bournemouth. The Red Devils captain is set to start on the bench for the first time in around five years, just days after publicly criticising his manager's approach.

The Daily Mail report the decision, claiming Carrick took a decisive call to drop his regular captain after the heavy 4-1 defeat away to Como in the Champions League.

Fernandes is usually the first name on United's team sheet, and he rarely leaves the pitch during matches. His exclusion from the starting line-up is a rare sight indeed.

Not since Carrick dropped him against Villarreal in November 2021 has Fernandes been left out for reasons unrelated to fitness. This marks the first time in years.

Carrick needed to assert his authority. Fernandes had publicly questioned the tactical approach during the Como match, and that could not pass without consequence.

At a defiant press conference on Friday, Carrick stressed that no individual is bigger than the club and that the team's interest comes first.

"The most important thing for me is the team, before anything else," Carrick said. "I will always do what is in the club's interest."

Usually known for choosing his words carefully with the media, Fernandes had aimed sharp criticism at the coaching staff after the Como defeat.

The United captain said: "This was a decision from the coaching staff not to press the opponent man-to-man, to leave some spaces behind us at times, and to try to win the ball back in the first moment, or to wait for the opponent and give them the ball."

He added: "But when you give these teams the ball too much, they gain confidence, and they have a large number of players behind the ball, which forces you to run a lot and makes the players feel frustrated. And when you finally win the ball back, the legs and the minds become less capable of carrying out what is required."



