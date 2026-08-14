The mastermind of Saudi club Al-Ahli has come close to being ousted at the start of the new 2026-2027 season, making him the third figure to leave the club's system in less than a month.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reports that Al-Ahli's management are moving to dismiss Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro in the coming period.

Pedro took up the role last October and oversaw the team's dealings across the past two winter and summer transfer windows.

His departure would deal a fatal blow to Al-Ahli's system. He will be the third to leave, following former president Khaled Al-Ghamdi and German head coach Matthias Jaissle.

Al-Ghamdi walked away from the presidency after three settled years in the chair to run for the top job at the Saudi Federation. Jaissle left in that same window to take charge of English club Newcastle United.

Major changes have also hit Al-Ahli at the technical level. Out went Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, along with five rising talents shipped out on loan.

Al-Ahli opened their Saudi Roshn League campaign on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Al-Diriyah. Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, a recent arrival from Russia's Krasnodar, scored the only goal.