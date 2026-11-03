After the postponement of the Asian Cup: a surprise move from the Saudi Pro League

Shifting dates on the Asian football calendar have forced the Saudi Pro League to postpone the thirteenth round of the competition. The move clears the way for a reshuffle of the remaining fixtures, one designed to strike a balance between match dates and the rest and recovery periods set aside for players.

According to the league, the decision forms part of a comprehensive review of the schedule in light of developments around the sporting calendar. Organisers want extra time to redistribute the matches more sensibly and achieve the right balance in the pace of competitions over the coming phase.

The league now plans to hold a workshop with the clubs to thrash out the new vision for the fixture list. They'll review the considerations tied to the competition calendar and listen to the clubs' views and proposals, all in pursuit of the best possible format for scheduling the rest of the season.

New dates for the thirteenth round will follow, along with the updated distribution of the remaining rounds. The league confirmed it will announce them through the approved mechanism once the review is complete, coordination with the relevant parties is finished and the new schedule has been signed off.

The postponement follows Tuesday's announcement from the Asian Football Confederation, which rescheduled the 2027 Asian Cup, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The tournament was due to run between 7 January and 5 February 2027. It has now been moved to December of the same year.

That change hands those running domestic competitions extra room to rearrange their fixtures. It prompted the Saudi Pro League to review the season schedule and postpone the thirteenth round, in line with the new developments on the Asian football agenda.