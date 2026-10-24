After the Paris shock: an important lesson from Rodri and Raphinha for Barcelona's stars

Barcelona's players took important lessons from Rodri and Raphinha after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, a night that laid bare the value of focus and clear decision-making on the big occasions. Yet the mood inside the camp stays upbeat, with the squad still convinced they can fight for every trophy this season.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" lifted the lid on the dressing-room reaction after the PSG match, and on the lessons the players drew from it.

Before that night, Barcelona had rattled off a string of eye-catching results and slick performances that made them look unstoppable in everyone's eyes.

The players knew the PSG game was their first real test of the season. They lost it, yet the verdict inside the camp remains positive in plenty of respects.

At full-time, Raphinha addressed his teammates, keen to pull lessons from the defeat. Rodri followed, telling the group that if mistakes have to come, this is the best stage of the season to make them, so the team can learn.

Winner of the Spanish Ballon d'Or and the marquee signing of the summer, Rodri drove his point home with real passion. Focus and the right call in every moment, he stressed, decide the big matches against the best clubs on the planet.

Hansi Flick's staff and the senior players share the same diagnosis. Barcelona lost because they mishandled a handful of situations and failed to make the right decisions at the crucial moments.

The defeat has done nothing to sour the mood. The players look more united than ever, confident they can chase down every title, so long as they stop repeating these small mistakes in the matches to come.