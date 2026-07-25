After the official offer: Beşiktaş president makes a request to Salah

Besiktas president Serdal Adali has lifted the lid on his club's pursuit of Mohamed Salah, revealing that the Turkish giants have tabled their final offer to the former Liverpool star. The decision, he says, now rests with the Egyptian.

"As has been published in the media, we have for some time been conducting negotiations with Salah and his representatives regarding the details of the deal," Adali told Turkish website Ortacizgi .

He added: "In the final stage, we discussed the demands of the player and his representatives from all angles, and after mutual negotiations, we submitted our final official offer. We also asked them to inform us of their decision within a short period."

Pressing on, the Besiktas chief said: "While our transfer work continues at full force, this is the current situation regarding Salah. We have assessed the amendments requested since the start of the negotiations, in line with the club's interests, and we have submitted our final offer."

"Now the decision lies with the player," Adali concluded.

Salah has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Besiktas during the current transfer window.

Reliable Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports that Besiktas have already thrashed out all personal terms with Salah and his agent. The deal would see the player sign a one-season contract worth up to 12 million euros.