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After the Magrashi crisis: Al-Ahli seals its first solution with a resounding deal

A. Majrashi
Al Ahli
Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Raqi closes in on replacing Al-Muqatil

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are closing in on another summer signing after agreeing a deal with Al-Ettifaq for full-back Radhi Al-Otaibi. The move is aimed at bolstering the right flank before the new season kicks off.

Al-Ettifaq's board agreed to sell the player's contract for 17 million Saudi riyals, according to media reports, with both parties settling the financial and contractual terms after concluding negotiations.

The Jeddah club pushed for the deal to add depth at right-back, particularly given the uncertainty over Ali Majrashi's future. His absence from the team's overseas camp has sparked plenty of debate in recent days.

Read also: "Diaby is better and we don't want him": Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia fans shock Salah

Sources say Al-Ahli have wrapped up most of the details with Al-Ettifaq. Only the final steps with the player remain before they officially announce his transfer and add him to their pre-season preparations.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

Al-Otaibi's readiness and Roshn League experience make him a valuable addition in the eyes of Al-Ahli's board. The coaching staff see him as a ready-made solution as the club aim to start the new season with a complete squad capable of competing on every front.

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