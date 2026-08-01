Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are closing in on another summer signing after agreeing a deal with Al-Ettifaq for full-back Radhi Al-Otaibi. The move is aimed at bolstering the right flank before the new season kicks off.

Al-Ettifaq's board agreed to sell the player's contract for 17 million Saudi riyals, according to media reports, with both parties settling the financial and contractual terms after concluding negotiations.

The Jeddah club pushed for the deal to add depth at right-back, particularly given the uncertainty over Ali Majrashi's future. His absence from the team's overseas camp has sparked plenty of debate in recent days.

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Sources say Al-Ahli have wrapped up most of the details with Al-Ettifaq. Only the final steps with the player remain before they officially announce his transfer and add him to their pre-season preparations.

Al-Otaibi's readiness and Roshn League experience make him a valuable addition in the eyes of Al-Ahli's board. The coaching staff see him as a ready-made solution as the club aim to start the new season with a complete squad capable of competing on every front.