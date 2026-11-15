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Spain booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, despite their defeat against England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the final round of the group stage. However, the loss denied them the chance to finish top of their group and forced them into a clash with one of the group winners from the other groups in the next round.

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Luis de la Fuente's Spain finished second in their group, unable to recover after falling behind to England. Lamine Yamal led the fightback for La Roja, but it wasn't enough.

The Barcelona star was at the heart of everything Spain threw forward. He won a penalty and had a hand in the goal that pulled one back, yet England held firm, took all three points and topped the group.

France Spain's first possible opponents

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Spain already know one of the sides they could meet in the quarter-finals: France. Les Bleus booked their place by beating Turkey, helped along by Italy's defeat to Belgium, a result that reshuffled the group.

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Two other possibilities remain. One hinges on the second group's final round, the other on how Portugal fare in the fourth group.

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Netherlands and Portugal in the calculations

Spain are also watching the Netherlands against Germany and Greece against Serbia to find out who wins the second group. The Dutch go into the final round on top, but they must confirm their position away to Germany.

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Germany, meanwhile, are clinging on. They need a win and a favourable result from Greece against Serbia to settle the group and the final standings.

Then there's the third option, Portugal. They still have to lock up first place in their fourth group, needing a draw against Wales to guarantee top spot or a Denmark slip-up against Norway.

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France, the Netherlands or Portugal, then. Spain's quarter-final opponent will be confirmed once the group matches wrap up, with the draw to follow next Friday.