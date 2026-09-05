Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho made a point of watching Real Madrid Castilla take on Juventus Torremolinos on Saturday at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, running the rule over a clutch of young talents less than 24 hours after his first team's defeat to Real Betis.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Mourinho used the rest day he had handed his senior players to head for the Alfredo Di Stefano and take in the Castilla game, which kicked off at twelve noon. The first team return to training on Sunday at half past ten in the morning.

The Portuguese has taken a growing interest in Real Madrid's academy prospects. He is especially keen on those who earned a look with the first team during pre-season and forced their way into his plans for the new campaign.

Four youngsters featured in Real Madrid's squad against Real Betis: Javi Navarro, Sistero, Mario Rivas and Sergio Martinez. Sistero and Rivas both started for Castilla against Juventus Torremolinos.

Mario Rivas grabbed Castilla's opener with a powerful strike from outside the box. He continues to make a case as one of the players who could catch Mourinho's eye in the weeks ahead.

His scouting did not stop at those who had already appeared with the seniors. Mourinho also cast an eye over several others, among them Castilla's latest signing Nassi, along with Yanez, Juan Martinez and Mestre.

Turning up in person underlines just how closely Mourinho wants to track the club's talent. He is looking to widen his tactical options and lean on the youngsters, particularly with a long season and a packed fixture list awaiting Real Madrid.