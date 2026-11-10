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Al Hilal v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
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After the exit rumours: Al-Hilal bares its teeth to Inzaghi

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Al Hilal
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Pro League
Serie A
Saudi Arabia
Italy

A difficult situation for the Saudi club

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have decided to bare their teeth towards their Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, following rumours linking him with a move to coach in Serie A in the coming period.

Press reports had confirmed that Inzaghi does not intend to renew his contract, which expires with Al-Hilal at the end of the current season, in order to take on a new challenge starting next season.

Saudi newspaper Al-Yaum, citing a source inside the club, insist Al-Hilal will not bow to any external pressure to renew the Italian's deal before the campaign is over.

The renewal, according to the paper, hinges on results. Inzaghi must deliver the titles the team is chasing by the end of the season.

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AFC Champions League Elite

23 Nov 2026

HIL

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The former Inter Milan coach, that same source added, had blamed his failure to win silverware last season on the foreign players not being his choices. This season, he got everything he asked for.

Three heavyweight foreign signings arrived last summer: Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli and England striker Ollie Watkins.

The returns are strong. Al-Hilal lead the Saudi Pro League with 27 points, two clear of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in second.

Europe tells a different story in Asia. Inzaghi's side sit second in the West Group of the AFC Champions League Elite on 9 points, three behind leaders Al-Ain.

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