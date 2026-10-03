Santi Denia, head coach of the Czech Republic, was proud of his players despite the 3-1 defeat to Spain. He insisted his side gave everything in a match that saw a controversial goal chalked off, one that would have levelled things at 2-2 for the Czechs.

Denia said, during the press conference after the match: "We are very proud of the work we delivered. The players gave their utmost, and this is the way we must continue."

On the disallowed goal, the Czech coach refused to pick a fight over the referee's call. "I respect the referee, it is a very complex job, and I do not like to talk about referees. Pablo told me he had called a foul before the goal, and during the match, with the tension, there were some protests. That is all."

He also praised the progress his Czech side are making, convinced that the test against Spain will serve them well in the next phase.

"We are very happy with the team's work and performance," he said. "Salama's team is in constant development, and commitment is the most important thing. This is the ideal time to grow as a team, and this difficult experience will benefit us in the Nations tournament in the future."

Denia added: "We have to improve, and I am part of that too. We have a lot of work to do."

The coach then turned to the mood around the fixture and his long friendship with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente. "There was not time for many things. I know everyone at the federation, and I know how much he has grown."

He finished by reflecting on the hug he shared with De la Fuente at full-time. "The embrace with Luis is an embrace of a friendship that has lasted 12 years, with difficult times along the way. This is a period of harmony, and you must all enjoy it to the fullest."

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