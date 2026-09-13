Bayern Munich officials are monitoring the situation of the German player Florian Wirtz with his club Liverpool.

TEAMtalk, citing exclusive sources, report that Bayern Munich's admiration for the German international has not yet diminished.

Bayern were among the most prominent suitors before his move to Anfield. They remain keenly interested in his situation, despite being unable to enter the race after Liverpool agreed to pay 116 million pounds for the midfielder in 2025.

Criticism rained down on Wirtz last season following a performance that fell short of expectations, given the size of the deal that brought him to the club and the reputation he had built in Germany.

The 23-year-old scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists across 33 Premier League matches, struggling to hit his best level on a regular basis and to adapt to his role within Liverpool.

His difficult start continued into the new season. Wirtz managed only one assist and failed to score in his first 5 matches this term, ramping up the scrutiny surrounding his performances at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola is tasked with putting Liverpool back on the right track, and the Spanish coach is confident he can extract the best possible version of Wirtz.

Some within Liverpool, however, harbour concerns about Wirtz's ability to reach the exceptional levels the club expected when they signed him, TEAMtalk has learned.

Those concerns do not mean Liverpool have decided to part ways with the midfielder, and there are currently no signs the club are actively seeking to sell him. On the contrary, the expectation is that Iraola will be given the whole season to work with Wirtz and prove the German can become one of the pillars of Liverpool's new project.

Bayern Munich, though, remain strongly in the picture and continue to monitor developments closely, TEAMtalk reveal.

The German club's admiration for Wirtz has not faded despite his difficult first season in England, and the giants know his situation could become more interesting should he fail to reach the levels Liverpool expect this season.

Bayern still rate Wirtz as a player of exceptional ability. They will follow developments in his relationship with Liverpool and Iraola over the coming months, and his situation will be reassessed at the end of the season if the anticipated improvement does not materialise.

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