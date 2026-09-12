Juan Pezzera is finally heading back to Cairo. Egypt's Zamalek have set a date for the return of their Brazilian star, ending a spell away from the White Knights' training sessions that he engineered in a bid to leave the club this transfer window.

Pezzera had refused to return to Cairo and join Zamalek's pre-season camp ahead of the new campaign, digging in over his insistence on a move to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai.

Staying away from pre-season, the Brazilian also missed Zamalek's matches after making it clear he wanted out following just one season at the White Castle.

Reports over recent weeks have tied Pezzera to Shabab Al-Ahli, with the Emirati club keen to land him. The player, meanwhile, has left nobody in any doubt about his wish for a new experience away from Zamalek.

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Media figure Karim Ramzy has revealed the date for the return, confirming Pezzera will touch down in Egypt this Saturday afternoon.

Ramzy wrote on his official "Facebook" page: "Juan Pezzera arrives in Cairo at four o'clock this afternoon.. and Pezzera is bringing with him to Cairo four people, including a personal bodyguard".









That return follows his absence from training, with his final call on staying or leaving this window still very much up in the air.

Last season told a different story. Pezzera played 44 matches for Zamalek across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and laying on 12 assists for his teammates.

The Brazilian dazzled in his debut campaign, driving Zamalek's push across the various competitions with his goals and assists, before things turned sour at the start of the new season and his desire to leave took hold.

He also lifted the Egyptian Premier League title with Zamalek last season, the first trophy of his time with the White Knights.

Where does the Pezzera saga go from here? Zamalek's fans are left waiting, especially now he is back in Cairo. Will he rejoin the group in training, or press on with his push for a switch to Shabab Al-Ahli?