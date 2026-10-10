Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have lost a second star just hours before their eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, with captain Salem Al-Dawsari already sidelined.

The Riyadh giants host Al-Ittihad today, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Hours before kick-off, the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" confirmed that Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will miss the Clasico through injury.

According to the report, Savic failed the medical tests he underwent during Friday's final training session after picking up a bruise to his calf muscle on international duty with Serbia.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

Al-Hilal's medical staff opted to rest the Serbian rather than risk a fresh injury by fielding him against Al-Ittihad.

Savic becomes the second absentee for the Clasico. Al-Dawsari sat out Friday's session with pain in his ankle joint.

Italian boss Simone Inzaghi must now find alternatives to cover for the missing duo, with the squad list to be finalised immediately before kick-off.

A win would send Al-Hilal back to the top of the Saudi League. They sit third on 18 points, just one behind Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr, who have both played a game more.