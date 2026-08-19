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Translated by

After swimming accident: Serie A professional has emerged from the coma

Serie A
Cagliari
Y. Trepy

After his bathing accident, Yael Trepy of Italian top-flight club Cagliari Calcio has woken from a coma.

The French striker has regained full consciousness, his club said on Tuesday evening. "He is awake and cooperative and has so far shown no obvious neurological deficits," the statement continued. Trepy's condition will now continue to be monitored in the intensive care unit.

Doctors admitted the 20-year-old to the intensive care unit at the hospital in Sassari on Sunday. According to media reports, a swimming accident took place in the pool of a villa on the Costa Smeralda. Trepy is said not to be able to swim and therefore got into difficulty in the deeper part of the pool.

Since joining Cagliari at under-18 level, Trepy has worked his way through the club and most recently started Friday's cup match against Serie B side SS Arezzo. Last season, he made eight appearances in Serie A.

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