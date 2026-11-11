The Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the former Manchester City manager, has entered the circle of candidates to take charge of the United States national team, as successor to the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who is preparing to leave in order to lead Manchester United, according to press reports.
Mauricio Pochettino is in line to take charge of Manchester United as Michael Carrick's successor, having reportedly struck a verbal agreement with the English club today, Wednesday. The move is expected to be finalised in the coming days, with Carrick set to be told of his sacking before the week is out.
United's hierarchy have decided to part with Carrick during the current international break. The side's results have been dire, with just two wins from their last 10 Premier League matches despite a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.
Carrick took the role last January, succeeding Portugal's Ruben Amorim, and earned a two-year contract in May after steering the club to third place and Champions League qualification. The slump in form has thrown his future back into doubt.
He insisted he was not weighing up resignation after the Villa draw. Even so, reports suggest United's board want the new manager sorted before the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.
A move to Old Trafford would leave the United States Soccer Federation hunting for a new national team coach. That search may begin once the Americans have played two eagerly awaited matches against Haiti this coming Saturday and Wednesday.
According to "The Athletic", US national team officials have already started discussing possible replacements for Pochettino. Guardiola stands out as one of the most prominent targets, and is viewed as a prime candidate in the selection process.
The Spaniard's name has been floated internally at various levels of the search for a new technical director, driven by an American desire to land one of the biggest coaches in world football.
Guardiola, 55, is in no rush to return to the dugout. The report noted, though, that he has long been interested in the idea of working in the United States, which may make the American offer tempting.
Last July, Guardiola turned down the chance to coach Italy after talks with the Italian Football Federation.
Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Federation, told "La Repubblica": "Pep was honest. He has taken a break, partly for family reasons, but if he were to take on any coaching experience, he would have done it with us".
Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade with the club, during which he won 20 titles. He then became global ambassador for City Football Group (CFG), and has now been away from the touchline for around six months.
Distance from the dugout notwithstanding, a fresh challenge with the United States could appeal to the Spaniard, who has yet to set a date for his return to work.
View Author Profile
I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links: