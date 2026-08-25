After shock diagnosis: another setback for Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich

According to kicker, Musiala will also miss the start of the Bundesliga next Friday evening after the competitive opener in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against Borussia Dortmund (2-1). The 23-year-old will therefore not be in the squad against VfB Stuttgart. Bild, meanwhile, report that a return as early as matchday two against FC Schalke 04 is at least conceivable.





In two consecutive friendlies against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim, Musiala briefly collapsed and later revealed that he suffers from so-called absence seizures.

"Absence epilepsy originates in the so-called thalamus, the diencephalon, which controls consciousness. If there is a dysfunction here, a person can suddenly become unresponsive out of the blue," neurologist Dr Regina Becker of the Neurozentrum München Schwabing explained to SPOX about Musiala's condition: "The brain enters an exceptional state, the neurons fire uncontrollably and communication between the thalamus and the so-called cerebral cortex, where we consciously perceive things, is interrupted. The patient no longer perceives their own surroundings, stares into space or - as in Musiala's case - even falls over. To outsiders, the patient often appears frozen."

Bayern Munich knew about Jamal Musiala's condition

For quite some time, Musiala is said to have been suffering from the neuronal dysfunction. Board member for sport Max Eberl confirmed that and stressed that the club and Musiala's team-mates had always known about it. The alarming incidents in the friendlies came after a change in medication. To allow that adjustment to happen without any further incident, Bayern temporarily withdrew Musiala from team training and match action before the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund.

"It is only about him making the adaptation without pressure, without us doing anything additional. That's the only reason," coach Vincent Kompany said last Friday. He also announced: "We know how we have to deal with it. He will train individually this week."

Elsewhere, Eberl sought to calm fears when asked whether Musiala would now be out for longer. "The risk is minimised. There is no risk in the world that can be ruled out," said Erberl. He also stressed that Musiala was "on a good path" and that the club already had a great deal of experience in dealing with this issue.

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Kompany attests "huge progress" to Jamal Musiala

The renewed health setback has come at a bad time for Musiala. Last season, the superstar was still far from his peak level at the Club World Cup due to the after-effects of his serious fibula and ankle injury, and he was also unable to bring his full potential to the pitch at the World Cup in a Germany shirt. Everything was supposed to improve at the start of the new season. But the exceptional player will likely still have to be patient.

Still, Kompany indicated that a fully fit Musiala can be expected after his imminent return, having rediscovered his "magic". "I know that he has made huge progress this summer. Look at the minutes he has played. He did things there that were not at the same level as our best players, but one level higher. We haven't seen Jamal like that since his injury against Paris," the Belgian enthused.

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