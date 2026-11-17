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Saudi Arabia failed to preserve their unbeaten run under Greek coach Georgios Donis, suffering their third defeat with him in charge against Uzbekistan.

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Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, in their second friendly of the current international break.

It was their first defeat since a 4-0 thrashing by Spain in their second group game at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia had played seven matches since then: one at the World Cup, five at "Khaleeji 27" and one friendly. They won five and drew two before Uzbekistan ended the run.

This is the third defeat Donis has suffered since taking over as head coach last April. He had also lost a friendly to Ecuador before the 2026 World Cup.

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The result brings Saudi Arabia's training camp in Doha to a close. Uzbekistan were their second opponents of the break, after a 3-2 win over South Korea last Friday.

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Saudi Arabia's line-up against Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia made five changes from the South Korea game. The most eye-catching saw young goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqiti start in place of Mohammed Al-Owais, whom Greek coach Georgios Donis left out of the squad.

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Al-Shanqiti wasn't the only new face from the side that beat South Korea 3-2 last Friday. Saud Abdulhamid came in at right-back for Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

Donis also restored Musab Al-Juwayr to the starting line-up in place of Mohammed Kanno. The midfielder had missed Saudi Arabia's Arabian Gulf Cup campaign, "Khaleeji 27", and started on the bench against South Korea.

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Up front, the Greek coach made two changes, with Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Firas Al-Buraikan joining Marwan Al-Sahafi in place of Mohammed Al-Qahtani and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Saudi Arabia's line-up was as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Hamed Al-Shanqiti

Defence: Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Moteb Al-Harbi

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Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr

Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi, Firas Al-Buraikan, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

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What happened in the Saudi Arabia v Uzbekistan match?

Shirzad Isnov put Uzbekistan ahead in the 19th minute, punishing a costly error from Saudi goalkeeper Hamed Youssef Al-Shanqiti.

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The young keeper tried to find a teammate, but his pass went straight to Isnov. Clean through on goal, he slotted home with ease.

The error left Al-Shanqiti in a tight spot, all the more so as it was his first international appearance for Saudi Arabia after a strong run of performances in the Roshn League with Al-Kholood.

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Saudi Arabia hit back quickly. Firas Al-Buraikan equalised in the 23rd minute, meeting a cross from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi with a superb header.

The goal underlined Al-Buraikan's excellent form for Saudi Arabia: it was his fourth for the national team across the last two international breaks.

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The Al-Ahli striker finished as top scorer at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji 27", with three goals, including one in the final against the UAE and a brace against Oman in the group stage.

The celebrations didn't last long. Isnov struck again in the 35th minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the penalty area and turning it into the net.

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Uzbekistan almost added a third in the 39th minute after a costly error from the Saudi defence, but the referee ruled it out for offside.

Donis made six changes at the break. Goalkeeper Abdulquddus Atiah replaced Hamed Al-Shanqiti, while full-backs Nawaf Boushal and Fares Abedi came on for Saud Abdulhamid and Moteb Al-Harbi.

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Ali Lajami came in at centre-back for Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mukhtar Ali replaced Abdullah Al-Khaibari in midfield, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan took over from Firas Al-Buraikan up front.

Then things got worse. Substitute Ali Lajami saw a straight red card in the 50th minute for a violent challenge on an Uzbek player in midfield.

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Donis and his players searched for a way back, but a man down and facing a resolute Uzbekistan side, they couldn't find the equaliser. The match finished in a 2-1 defeat.