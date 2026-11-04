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imago-sport-1075733891.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Loai Mohamed
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After Rodri's absence is confirmed: Barcelona v Atletico top-of-the-table clash loses another star

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
C. Romero
Spain
Argentina

A heavy blow for the Madrid side

Atlético Madrid have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Barcelona. Argentine defender Cristian Romero will miss Sunday's match with a muscular injury that also rules him out of his national team's camp during the next international break.

Diego Simeone loses one of his most prominent defensive pillars in a fixture that could lift Atlético to the top of La Liga, should they get past Hansi Flick's side.

The muscular problem already denied Romero a part in the games against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Levante last Saturday. He had trained during the week in preparation to start against the Valencian side, only for the injury to force him out of Simeone's plans.

Atlético's loss is not confined to the Barcelona match, according to the newspaper "Marca". The Argentina captain will also miss the friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica on the 13th and 17th of this November.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Romero's absence lands just hours after Barcelona confirmed their current midfield star and former Atlético man Rodri would also miss the awaited La Liga clash, following his injury against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

An impactful absence since the start of the season

Losing Romero is a major setback for Atlético. He has made a real defensive mark since arriving, quickly becoming one of the leaders of the new project despite playing only 8 matches, 6 in La Liga and two in the Champions League.

Atlético's technical staff had long targeted the Argentine defender, who previously marshalled Tottenham's back line. Since his arrival at the Metropolitano he has proven his importance to the team, something laid bare by his absence against Bayern Munich.

The current injury extends a muscular problem he suffered against Espanyol, when he asked to come off. The newspaper "Marca" reported that he needed around 10 days to recover. He returned to the pitch, then suffered a fresh setback.

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