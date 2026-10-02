Hamza Abdelkarim has become a genuine media phenomenon in Egypt. His move to Barcelona, and above all his first goal for the senior national team, has fired up hopes across the country that he will become one of Egyptian football's brightest stars.

So far Hamza has been handed more opportunities with Egypt than with Barcelona, but that falls in line with a plan agreed with the young striker. His development inside the first team is being managed carefully, without any rush.

According to Sport, Hamza Abdelkarim will be given a bigger role at the Catalan club, with the aim of even earning a few starts this season.

The plan Barcelona and Flick have for Hamza looks clear. They intend to keep him this season to continue his learning curve, and there is no suggestion whatsoever of a future loan move.

Flick and the club's football management want the player close by. They know exactly what he can offer, and the idea is for him to play no fewer than 10 to 15 matches with the first team this season.

Hamza Abdelkarim has the natural tools of an out-and-out striker, and he reads attacking movements like few others. He is physically strong, with a fierce shot. The coaches believe he has everything it takes to become Barcelona's number 9 of the future.

Under his contract, Hamza was supposed to join the first team's pre-season preparations. His call-up to Egypt's World Cup squad sped everything up.

The striker caught the eye of the transfer market, prompting Barcelona not only to sign him permanently but also to hand him a professional first-team contract. The deal includes a release clause worth more than 100 million euros, along with an improved and extended contract.

The snag is that the Egyptian isn't getting minutes, which could stall his development. For now, though, Barcelona are happy for things to stay this way, even if his involvement will slowly grow.

To date he has played only a few minutes against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. After the break, bigger chances will come his way as part of the rotation policy.

Several clubs have offered to take Hamza on loan in January. The decision has already been made: he stays.



