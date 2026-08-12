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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

After Real Madrid's triumph: Vinicius mocks the historic trophy

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid
Deportivo de A Coruna
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
B. Diaz
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Morocco
Brazil

Díaz scored Real's only goal

Vinicius Junior had some fun at the trophy's expense. Following Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday, the Brazilian was spotted chatting to members of the Los Blancos coaching staff and appearing to mock the shape of the Teresa Herrera Trophy.

Brahim Diaz settled it. The Moroccan struck in the 45+1 minute to hand Real the silverware, latching onto a long-range pass from Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

That trophy takes its design from the Tower of Hercules (Torre de Hércules), one of La Coruna's most prominent landmarks, giving it a huge and distinctive shape.

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Club Friendlies
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Elche crest
Elche
ELC

Vinicius started the game at the Abanca Riazor Stadium in La Coruna, part of Real Madrid's build-up to the new season under Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho.

One of Spain's oldest summer friendly tournaments, the Teresa Herrera first ran in 1946 with the aim of raising donations for the poor.

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