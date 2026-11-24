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Al Ahly have entered a new phase in their search for a head coach to lead the first team, following the decision to sack Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League. The club are moving fast to settle on the new coach within the coming hours.

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All eyes are on who will replace Ammouta, and broadcaster Ahmed Shobeir has revealed the leading names on the Al Ahly board's shortlist, both Egyptian and foreign. The former Pyramids coach heads the list of foreign candidates, he says, while several domestic options remain firmly in contention.

Shobeir believes the board could settle on a new head coach on Tuesday. The decision to sack Hussein Ammouta, he explained, wasn't a reaction to the Pyramids defeat. The club had prepared it in advance in case the team slipped up in the match.

Speaking on radio, Shobeir said: "The decision to sack Hussein Ammouta was ready before the match in the event of a defeat to Pyramids, and in all likelihood we will see a new Al Ahly coach announced today. Today means today, not tomorrow."

Al Ahly are trying to salvage what they can from this season, he added, but he warned against rushing the choice of the next head coach. In his view, building a strong team on solid foundations may matter more than rescuing a single season.

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In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Al Ahly officially announced they had parted ways with Ammouta and his backroom staff. The decision followed a review of the assessment presented by vice-president Yasseen Mansour and board member Sayed Abdel Hafeez, who oversee football matters. According to the club's statement, the pair will put forward candidates to take charge of the team in the next few hours, ahead of a final decision.

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Jurčić leads the race to succeed Ammouta

According to Shobeir, Croatian Krunoslav Jurčić, the former Pyramids coach, tops the list of foreign candidates to lead Al Ahly. Several board members put his name forward during recent discussions about the new appointment.

Jurčić has become a serious option in the board's thinking, he noted, and there's a good chance he'll take charge, with Al Ahly keen to resolve the matter quickly.

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The timing could hardly be more sensitive. Jurčić's former side delivered the final blow that hastened Ammouta's exit, and their 2-0 win over Al Ahly laid bare the scale of the problems facing the Red side.

El Badry, Komsan and Shawky: three Egyptians in the frame

Closer to home, Shobeir said Hossam El Badry had been the first choice among the Egyptian coaches Al Ahly have considered recently. He revealed that contact had been made with him earlier, even though the reports may be denied.

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El Badry's return to the Al Ahly dugout faces a major obstacle, though: he's in charge of Libyan club Al Ahli Tripoli, which could complicate any negotiations at present.

Samy Komsan, head coach of Al Mokawloon Al Arab, has also emerged as a strong candidate, as has Mohamed Shawky, head coach of ZED.

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Losing Komsan could hurt Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Shobeir pointed out, given the good work he's doing there. Any talks with Komsan and Shawky would depend on their clubs' stance and whether they give their approval.

That leaves El Badry, Komsan and Shawky as the leading Egyptian options, with Jurčić the most prominent foreign name in the race to succeed Ammouta.

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Defeat by Pyramids cost Ammouta his job. It left Al Ahly stuck on 20 points and saw them drop to third in the Egyptian Premier League table.

Pyramids, meanwhile, tightened their grip on top spot by moving up to 27 points. Zamalek climbed to second on 22 points after beating El Gouna 2-1 in the same round.

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Al Ahly are now preparing to hand the job to a new head coach, the tenth of Mahmoud El Khatib's presidency, which began in November 2017. Excluding caretakers, Patrice Carteron, Martín Lasarte, René Weiler, Pitso Mosimane, Ricardo Soares, Marcel Koller, José Riveiro, Jess Thorup and then Hussein Ammouta have all led the team in that time.

The coming hours will decide who takes on the task of putting Al Ahly back on track. Supporters are eagerly awaiting the board's call, especially after a string of coaching changes and the team's poor results this season.