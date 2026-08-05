The Cameroon Football Federation has announced the cancellation of the sanctions previously imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on its president Samuel Eto'o, after his appeal against the ruling over the Cameroon-Morocco clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was upheld.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Cameroon Federation confirmed that CAF's appeals committee had scrapped every sanction imposed on Eto'o, along with all the legal effects attached to them, in the case relating to the tournament's quarter-final on 9 January.

CAF's disciplinary committee had earlier handed Eto'o a four-match suspension and a 20,000 dollar fine, finding him guilty of violating the principles of integrity, sportsmanship and loyalty under the confederation's disciplinary regulations.

Those sanctions followed Eto'o's protests over refereeing decisions from the official stands of the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat during his country's clash with Morocco. Reports also claimed he clashed with an official after the final whistle.

Cameroon had rejected the punishment from the outset, branding it unjustified, and lodged an official appeal. That appeal has now ended with CAF's appeals committee cancelling the decision entirely.