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After missing out on the Rodri deal: Real Madrid consider Premier League star

Transfers
Arsenal
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Rodri
M. Zubimendi
England
Spain

A familiar name for the Royal Club

Real Madrid have switched their focus to a new midfield target after missing out on Manchester City's Rodri, who opted for a move to Barcelona this season.

Jose Mourinho wants a midfielder, and that request has pushed president Florentino Perez towards a familiar name: Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, according to newspaper "Sport".

Several English press reports suggest Arsenal's signing of Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes could squeeze Zubimendi out of the picture next season. The London club, then, won't rule out letting him go.

He mattered to Mikel Arteta last season, featuring in every one of Arsenal's Premier League matches. Even so, the club don't want his market value to slide through a lack of minutes.

The Spaniard had already slipped down the pecking order late in the campaign, so much so that he didn't start the Champions League final.

Arsenal also need to offload players to free up the funds required to keep strengthening key positions, such as the left wing.

Enter Real Madrid. The Royal club had shown interest in the Basque midfielder last summer, before he joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad for around 60 million euros.

Zubimendi would lift the ceiling of Madrid's ambitions considerably, particularly in the possession phase. Land him, and Perez may just make up for the Rodri deal that slipped away to Barcelona.

Any move for the 27-year-old hinges on two things: an agreement with Arsenal, and the exit of one of Madrid's own. Every spot in the first-team squad is currently taken.

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