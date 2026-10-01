After Manchester City's predicament: will Barcelona move for their old target?

Manchester City find themselves in an unenviable position. A harsh punishment such as relegation or a points deduction would change everything, prompting the club's stars to seriously reconsider their futures, especially given the abundance of talent on the books.

Last Tuesday, the Premier League announced that an independent commission had found Manchester City guilty of every breach relating to the violation of the competition's financial rules over nine seasons, between 2009/2010 and 2017/2018. The commission also found them guilty of three of the four charges relating to failing to cooperate with the league's investigation.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Barcelona kept close tabs on one of Manchester City's defenders last season, the Croatian Josko Gvardiol (24). Immense physical strength and excellent defensive instincts set him apart. He snuffs out opposition attacks and builds from the back with complete control. His versatility is another key asset, slotting in expertly at full-back despite being a central defender.

For Barcelona's technical staff under coach Hansi Flick, Gvardiol was the ideal man to shore up the Catalan side's defence for the current campaign. The deal was never going to be easy, though. First, the player earns a high salary, which Manchester City wanted to improve. Second, his club saw him as an indispensable cornerstone.

Having enquired about his situation, Barcelona got their answer: Gvardiol had no interest in leaving, especially with an offer to renew his contract on the table. So they turned their attention elsewhere, to the likes of Italian Alessandro Bastoni, Inter Milan's central defender. At the end of July, Gvardiol signed a new deal with Manchester City until 30 June 2031, with a pay rise.



