Fran Soto, president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees, has defended the standard of domestic refereeing and rejected accusations that the big clubs, led by Real Madrid and Barcelona, are treated differently. He also addressed the Negreira affair and criticism over inconsistent refereeing decisions.
Speaking to the press on Monday on the sidelines of the first Spanish Refereeing Awards ceremony, Soto said refereeing in his country was in good health. Spanish referees, he pointed out, rank among the top three in Europe for appearances in UEFA competitions, though he admitted some areas still need to improve.
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The ceremony, he explained, aims to bring together all sides of football. Almost all of the professional clubs attended, and the committee also invited coaches, journalists and commentators as part of the policy of openness it is trying to implement.
Villarreal's Comesaña claimed after his side's match against Barcelona yesterday that referees feel more pressure when officiating Real Madrid and Barcelona games. Soto rejected that view. Referees, he insisted, are ready to work in any stadium and under any conditions, and the way they manage matches doesn't change depending on the clubs involved.
He also responded to LaLiga president Javier Tebas, who had suggested the big clubs get different treatment. Soto said he respects Tebas's opinion but doesn't share it, and is confident that referees treat every team fairly. On inconsistent decisions in similar situations, including the incidents involving Barcelona and Villarreal, and Getafe and Atletico, Soto called unifying criteria a key objective for the committee. The details of each case can differ, though. He also acknowledged that referees had made errors, which means the committee must explain its decisions better to supporters.
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Soto then turned to Jose Mourinho's comments on the Negreira case. Referees, he insisted, are the biggest victims of the actions of the man who served as vice-president of the technical committee. He expressed his faith in the Spanish courts to determine responsibility and stressed the need not to remain prisoners of the past.
The case did great damage to the reputation of Spanish refereeing, he added. But restoring trust, in his view, requires more transparency and openness towards everyone in the game, as well as referees proving their standard on the pitch. He pointed out that the current leadership hasn't yet completed a year and a half in charge, and said his aim is to take Spanish refereeing to the top level in the world.
Real Madrid presented figures at their general assembly showing that VAR had disallowed 42 of their goals, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Soto refused to draw conclusions from that statistic alone. Each case needs to be analysed on its own, he explained, and a difference in the numbers doesn't necessarily mean bias. He also rejected the idea of getting into a dispute with the clubs, "especially Real Madrid", according to AS.
Soto closed by stressing that he respects Real Madrid's position, even if he doesn't agree with it. He hopes relations between the club and the Technical Committee of Referees will return to normal, and insisted the door to meetings is open to every club wishing to take part in discussions on refereeing.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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