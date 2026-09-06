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Hakim ZiyechGetty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

After leaving Wydad: Ziyech surprises everyone with an unexpected new destination

Transfers
Wydad Casablanca
Morocco
Botafogo RJ
H. Ziyech
Serie A
Botola Pro
Morocco
Brazil

Outside Europe, Africa and Asia

Hakim Ziyech is closing in on a move to Botafogo. The former Wydad Casablanca midfielder has agreed to take on a fresh challenge in Brazil, with a contract running until December 2028.

According to French newspaper "L'Equipe", the Morocco international has decided to accept Botafogo's offer after weeks of hesitation over the switch. He now begins his journey with a side sitting 13th in the table on 30 points from 24 matches.

Ziyech, 33, terminated his Wydad Casablanca contract after failing to make a significant impact there.

The winger is expected to touch down in Rio de Janeiro at the start of next week. He will then complete his transfer, sign his deal until December 2028 and be presented to the media and fans.

Botafogo hope Ziyech proves a strong addition as they look to climb out of trouble in the Brazilian league. For the Moroccan, it's a chance to rediscover his level and revive his career away from Europe.

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