Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano and others report that the midfielder could be on his way out just one year after his move. A buyer appears to have already emerged.

Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah are said to have lodged a €60 million offer for Reijnders. They have reportedly already reached an agreement with ManCity. Only the Dutchman's approval is still missing.

Reijnders, however, is still said to have doubts about whether a move to the desert state is the right step at this point in his career. The 28-year-old is, after all, in his prime. Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray have also reportedly registered their interest. On the other hand, Reijnders would probably be paid more lavishly in Saudi Arabia than if he stayed in England or moved to Turkey.

Manchester City: Was Tijjani Reijnders not a regular under Pep Guardiola?

Last season, Reijnders featured regularly under Pep Guardiola, but he was not one of the undisputed starters. Even so, he played 50 matches and was directly involved in 15 goals (seven goals, eight assists). Successor Enzo Maresca, however, has a number of alternatives in central and attacking midfield, where Reijnders' biggest strengths lie.

Alongside the €135 million new signing Elliot Anderson, Matheus Nunes, Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and Claudio Echeverri can also play in those positions. In addition, it remains unclear whether Rodri, who is being heavily courted by Barcelona, might not remain at the club after all. There is still no agreement in sight over the transfer fee.

Should the Spanish world and European champion really leave the Sky Blues, the 10-time Premier League champions could dip into the transfer market again. Enzo Fernandez is regarded as the preferred solution, with Maresca still knowing him from their time together at Chelsea. However, the Blues are said to have set a deadline for potential suitors around ManCity and Real Madrid. According to TheAthletic, the clubs only have until Friday evening to put €140 million on the table for the Argentinian.

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