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The future of Alejandro Balde will be one of the issues Barcelona must resolve during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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According to Sport, Balde has lost much of his standing in coach Hansi Flick's plans, and a number of Europe's leading clubs have taken notice.

Barcelona aren't closing the door on Balde leaving in January, but they have one condition: they must first sign a left-footed centre-back who can help out on the flank or free up Gerard Martin to play at left-back.

The Catalan club's sporting management don't want to weaken the defence mid-season without a suitable replacement lined up.

A left-footed centre-back would hand Flick extra options at the heart of the defence and let him rely more on Martin at left-back.

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So Barcelona won't rush a decision on Balde's future, whatever his departure might bring, whether that's room under the salary cap or easier business elsewhere in the transfer market.

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Jorge Mendes, meanwhile, is already on the move. The Portuguese agent knows exactly where his client stands and is weighing up several options.

Italy has gained momentum as a destination in recent days, with Milan and Juventus both showing clear interest in Balde.

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Corriere dello Sport report that Milan are looking at a formula that would let them pull off a financially significant deal in the winter window.

The Italian paper values a Balde deal at an estimated €50 million. That's a sum the Lombard club would struggle to cover immediately.

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The formula on the table in Milan's offices is a paid loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy that could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

Wages will also need negotiating: according to the same report, the player earns around €6 million a year.

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Mendes enjoys an excellent relationship with Milan, which could smooth the talks.

Milan see strengthening at left-back as a top priority, given the doubts over Pervis Estupinan's form and the need to give coach Ruben Amorim more options there.

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They aren't the only major Italian club tracking Balde. Juventus are also considering a loan move for him in January.

Coach Luciano Spalletti wants to bolster the left side of his defence, with Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal blowing hot and cold, and believes the Barcelona man has the physical and technical qualities to make an immediate impact.

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Where Milan and Juventus may differ is in how willing each is to commit to signing Balde permanently.

Either way, Barcelona will have to judge how far a deal of this kind would serve their own aims in the winter window.

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The strong interest stretches to England too, where Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are monitoring developments over the coming weeks.

Mendes has already held talks with Liverpool and United and passed on the financial terms of a potential deal.

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Barcelona's preference is a permanent sale for close to €30 million. They don't rule out a loan with an option to buy, though, provided the borrowing club cover the full-back's entire salary and take him off Barcelona's wage bill completely.