After his star's injury: Al-Ittihad moves to snatch Neom's target

The battle between Saudi Roshn League clubs is intensifying as the new season approaches, with more than one side moving to complete deals aimed at strengthening their squads before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Al Sharq Al Awsat sources, Al-Ittihad and Neom have entered a race to sign Al-Ettifaq midfielder Mokhtar Ali during the current window.

Al-Ittihad made their move after midfielder Hamed Al-Ghamdi suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear during the pre-season camp in Spain. The injury will keep him off the pitch for several months. That has prompted the club's management to search for a quick replacement, with Mokhtar Ali emerging as one of the leading options on the table.

Neom, meanwhile, have opened their own talks with Al-Ettifaq over the same player as part of efforts to bolster their squad before the new season begins.

Al-Ettifaq's management have no objection to selling Mokhtar Ali if a suitable financial offer arrives, the sources explained, part of a wider plan to restructure the team. The final decision hinges on the value of the bid.

Now 28, Mokhtar Ali began his career in the academy at England's Chelsea before a professional spell in the Netherlands, then moved to the Saudi league via Al-Nassr in 2019. He went on to play for Al-Fateh and Al-Taee, before joining Al-Ettifaq at the start of 2025 on a contract running for four and a half seasons.

Read also:

A new sign of Bono's departure? A European goalkeeper on Al-Hilal's doorstep

Liverpool's stance on the Vinicius deal determined, and a Saudi giant waits