Jules Koundé finds himself in unfamiliar territory this season. For the first time since Hansi Flick arrived, the France full-back has lost his near-guaranteed place in the starting line-up, and it has pushed him into extra work away from official training as he battles to rediscover his best form and win the coach over again.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Koundé has not been a priority for Flick since last June. The sporting management were ready to consider a sale should a suitable offer arrive, with the player himself no longer opposed to the idea of moving on.

The opening weeks have confirmed the shift. His level dropped last season, and other players have outperformed him at right-back in recent matches.

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Koundé knows he is not at his best, and he knows he must earn back Flick's trust. What nobody can question is his physical commitment. The Frenchman has always chased the best possible condition, even if that means adding individual sessions to those the club schedules.

When first-team training ends and his team-mates head for the dressing room, the France international stays out on the pitches, working with the club's fitness coaches and physiotherapists, according to "Sport".

His answer to a fading role is simple: work harder. That means the extra graft in the gym and longer hours at the sports city.

None of this is new. Koundé took the same approach even during what was arguably the finest spell of his career, when major European clubs, Manchester City among them, were monitoring his situation.

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