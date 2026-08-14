After his father's passing: Messi's coach makes a special request to everyone

Guillermo Hoyos, the head coach of American club Inter Miami, has stressed the utmost necessity of respecting the privacy of team captain Lionel Messi during his return to the pitch following the tragic death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Jorge Messi passed away on the eighth of this August in a hospital in the city of Rosario, in central Argentina, at the age of 68.

Speaking on Friday, as reported by ESPN, Hoyos said: "I believe everything must proceed and unfold gradually. There is deep pain within the player, and that is something that cannot change overnight."

The Argentine coach added: "So, I see that silence is the best approach at the moment. Silence, calm and serenity, so that he can find his own space. It is our duty to stand by his side and share this silence with him. Silence, for me, is a matter of the utmost importance, and it is what ultimately helps a person find their way forward. He is truly a wonderful human being with a wonderful family."

Messi flew into his hometown of Rosario last Saturday evening. Argentine press reports say he attended a private memorial service for his father before returning to Miami, rejoining training and featuring in Wednesday's Leagues Cup clash against Mexican club León at the New Arena stadium.

The Argentine star started the León tie on the bench, then came on at the start of the second half to play the final 45 minutes. Fans in the stands rose as one to salute him the moment he stepped onto the pitch.

Hoyos praised Messi's commitment to the team, saying: "There are no words that can do him justice. I cannot find a description that expresses his worth as a human being. We are not talking here about his worth as a footballer, but about his worth as a wonderful human being with a big heart. Words are sometimes not nearly enough."

On Friday morning, Messi took part in group training alongside the rest of his teammates as Inter Miami prepared for Saturday's Major League Soccer clash with Nashville.

Asked how he would manage Messi's minutes and how he would communicate with the captain in the coming matches, the Inter Miami coach again stressed the importance of respecting privacy and silence.

Hoyos explained: "There are matters of a personal and very deep nature, just as each of you has your own private affairs. If I came to you and put forward a series of personal questions, your answer would be: these are private matters."

He concluded: "That is why I speak of silence, for it is a value that many do not appreciate. People love to talk and give their opinions constantly. But for me personally, it is about genuine respect for those boundaries. He is simply a human being going through difficult circumstances, which is entirely natural, and we respect that to the utmost degree."

After Saturday's meeting with Nashville at Geodis Park, Inter Miami travel to face Philadelphia Union next Wednesday.