Hossam Hassan has raised eyebrows with his explanation for hooking captain Mohamed Salah in Egypt's clash with Angola in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Egypt dropped two points on Friday evening, held to a 0-0 draw by visitors Angola in the opening round of the African qualifiers.

Salah came off an hour into the match. That decision sparked immediate debate over whether he had picked up an injury.

Pressed on the change at his press conference, Hassan replied: "Substituting Salah was due to a tactical view based on the demands and course of the match, and the player is not injured."

His remarks about Salah followed an attack on Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in the pre-match press conference.

Hassan said: "At one point Mohamed El Shenawy was finished, and was not playing with his club, yet he returned to his level through the Egypt national team. He is not the only one, but others among the players too."

Group Two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers pits Egypt against Angola, Malawi and South Sudan.

Next Tuesday, Egypt face South Sudan in the second round of the qualifiers.

Before the current break ends, they also have a friendly against South Africa on Sunday 4 October at Cairo Stadium.