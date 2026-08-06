Arsenal are preparing to submit a new bid for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, having moved to the brink of signing Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

The Premier League champions have already snapped up Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier, and have activated a clause to sign Piero Hincapie permanently after his loan spell last season.

A fourth deal is now close. Arsenal have finally reached an agreement to sign Guimaraes following lengthy negotiations with Newcastle.

The Brazilian has already completed his medical at Arsenal and is set to bolster Mikel Arteta's midfield options.

Arteta's side are not done there. They remain hopeful of pulling off a huge signing in Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

In another development, the "Daily Mail" report that Arsenal are preparing a second bid for England defender Konsa, as they look to strengthen their defence after William Saliba suffered a back injury playing for France at the World Cup.

Arsenal made an initial bid for Konsa earlier in the summer, but that offer reportedly fell well below Villa's £60 million valuation of the 28-year-old.

They haven't given up hope of landing their top centre-back target, and could test Villa's resolve again with a fresh bid.

Unai Emery's side have already waved goodbye to Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne this summer, so they are under no financial pressure to sell Konsa.

According to the newspaper, Aston Villa will only consider letting Konsa move to the Emirates Stadium if they first find a suitable replacement.

Konsa featured in all eight of England's matches at the World Cup this summer, as the Three Lions finished third for their best placing since 1966.