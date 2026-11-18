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Real Madrid want to renew the contract of their outstanding English star Jude Bellingham, after the club extended the stay of Turkish player Arda Güler and, before him, Brazilian Vinícius Júnior.

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Real Madrid have ended the debate over Arda Güler's future, officially extending the Turkish star's contract until 30 June 2032. The move shows how determined the club are to keep the young midfielder at the Santiago Bernabéu for years to come, after he gradually established himself as a key part of the team's project.

According to reports, the new deal includes a pay rise that reflects his development and growing standing in the squad. Madrid also moved to shield him from interest elsewhere, particularly in the Premier League.

Vinícius Júnior had already signed a new deal of his own, tying the Brazilian star to the club until 30 June 2032.

On Wednesday, the website "Foot Mercato" reported that Jude Bellingham has rediscovered his best form after a 2025/2026 season that fell short of expectations. In fact, he's almost unanimously regarded as Real Madrid's best player this season.

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The 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 league matches. He's held in huge regard in the Spanish capital, even more so than Vinícius Júnior or Kylian Mbappé, not least because the former Borussia Dortmund man puts in more defensive work and looks more effective in the press.

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His contract situation has dominated the headlines in the Spanish media in recent weeks.

There's no rush. His current deal runs until 2029, but Real Madrid don't want to take any risks and are keen to reward him for his efforts. Talks are unlikely to drag on the way Vinícius Júnior's did in recent years, and a quick agreement is expected.

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Two conditions for Bellingham's contract renewal

However, the newspaper "OKDiario" reports that the player has set the club's hierarchy two conditions. The first is a pay rise that would put him level with Vinícius Júnior on around €22 million a year, according to the newspaper.

Real Madrid are ready to pay that, in recognition of his outstanding performances on the pitch. Talks over the terms should therefore run smoothly, and the player has expressed his gratitude for the efforts the club's hierarchy are making.

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The second condition is about ambition. Jude Bellingham wants a competitive project that lets him win trophies every year. After two seasons without silverware, the 23-year-old midfielder wants assurance that Real Madrid's ambitions still match the club's stature, and he wants to know more about the project Florentino Pérez is preparing for the coming years.

Above all, Bellingham wants the team to stay among the best in the world. He's hungry for trophies. Either way, talks are going well, and all the signs suggest Real Madrid fans will be enjoying his talent for many years to come.