Real Madrid coach José Mourinho is using the international break to let his players unwind after the derby defeat at the Metropolitano, while drawing up an individual plan for each man ahead of the weeks to come.

Clear the mind and prepare for the future. That is the motto at Valdebebas during this long break, and Mourinho wants the next fortnight to serve two purposes: giving his squad a breather after the loss to Atlético Madrid and, at the same time, starting individual work for what lies ahead, according to "Marca".

There will be no unified training programme at Valdebebas. Each player will follow his own, tailored to his individual needs.

Even before the defeat to Atlético Madrid, the Portuguese had agreed to grant his players four days off after the derby. They return tomorrow, Friday, and will then begin a programme designed specifically for them, the aim being to make this break count.

Some will get more rest, others will keep training, and a few will use the fortnight to carry out specific exercises they could not complete during pre-season.

Among the players staying at Real Madrid are Courtois, Lunin, Asensio, Militão, Carreras, Rüdiger, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Tiago and Rodrygo.

Not all of them will follow the same schedule or workload. The technical staff will design sessions and individual days to suit each player. This is not simply about rest but about using the period to prepare for the coming stage.

Things look different for the injured men. Militão, Rodrygo and Mendy must keep visiting Valdebebas throughout the week to complete their recovery programmes. There is no room for rest, with every day dedicated to improving their fitness.

Valverde will also undergo special sessions during this period, according to the same source, while Asensio faces tests of his own. He will use the break to decide whether he needs surgery, depending on how his shin bone injury develops.

Tchouaméni's case matters just as much. The French midfielder now gets the chance to complete part of the pre-season work he missed, in a bid to rediscover his best form.

Mourinho's problem is that the task will be limited. Fifteen Real Madrid players have been called up by their national teams for international matches between September and October, so a large part of his squad will be away from Valdebebas.

Two weeks with a depleted squad await, yet Mourinho is determined to make the most of them. The goal is not only to nurse the injured back to full fitness or rest those who need it, but also to build the side for the upcoming matches. Several youth team players will feature in that work, handed another chance with the first team.

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