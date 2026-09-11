Ivan Toney enjoyed a historic night in an Al-Ahli shirt against Al-Hazem, his brace firing the team to victory. Yet the Englishman walked off with a sour memory too. He missed a penalty, one that echoed the last spot-kick he failed to convert around five months earlier.

Al-Ahli won a penalty in the 48th minute of the second half. Toney stepped up, chasing his personal hat-trick. His effort struck the left post of the Al-Hazem goalkeeper and stayed out, another chance gone for the English striker.

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It was the third penalty Toney has missed since joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024. He quickly became a key figure in the side, scoring plenty of goals since arriving in the Saudi league.

His last miss came in April, when he failed to score from the spot against Qatar's Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League Elite. He found himself in a similar situation then before swiftly rediscovering his scoring touch.

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The first penalty Toney missed in an Al-Ahli shirt came against Al-Najma last February. That makes the Al-Hazem spot-kick his third failure from 12 yards since the start of his journey with Al-Raqi.

None of it overshadowed a stunning night against Al-Hazem. Two goals, one assist, more evidence that he ranks among Al-Ahli's most dangerous attacking weapons this season. The missed penalty was nothing more than a footnote to a historic achievement.