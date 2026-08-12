As Sport Bild report, the club's executive committee have given the green light. The supervisory board still need to approve the appointment. The meeting is due to take place on 25 August.

Recently, honorary president Uli Hoeneß put the chances of Eberl being allowed to continue working at Bayern Munich beyond his contract, which runs until 2027, at "100" per cent. On the sidelines of the DFB Cup final in May, Hoeneß had still put the chances of Eberl staying on at "60:40" in an interview with Spiegel. Club president Herbert Hainer had also spoken positively about it not long ago.

According to the report, Eberl has undergone something of a transformation in recent weeks. Immediately after the cup final, he is said to have increasingly sought closeness to Hoeneß and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. The two club grandees had previously missed regular contact. On the day Hoeneß raised the figure to 100 per cent, the body met and came out in favour of an extension, according to Sport Bild.

Furthermore, according to Sport Bild, the executive committee also backed continuing the collaboration with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, whose contract also runs until 2027. The length of any new contract for both Dreesen and Eberl is still open. Eberl joined Bayern on 1 March 2024 as the successor to Hasan Salihamidzic, while Dreesen took over as chief executive in May 2023.

How did Max Eberl convince Bayern Munich's committee?

Within the supervisory board, it was also noted that the working relationship between Eberl and Dreesen had improved. The signing of Ismael Saibari (€55 million from PSV Eindhoven) was handled jointly by the pair. The transfer of Nathaniel Brown (€50 million plus bonuses from Eintracht Frankfurt), by contrast, is credited largely to Eberl.

With strong preparation for talks with the respective players' camps, Eberl is said to have made sure the deals were never in danger at any point. He also pushed back against the accusation that he concludes transfers too quickly and expensively. Eberl showed a deft touch with both Brown and Saibari.

There is, however, another accusation Eberl still has to dispel: that he gets rid of too few players marked for sale and sells too cheaply. Of the candidates for sale, only Alexander Nübel (Besiktas Istanbul) has left the club so far. No buyer has yet been found for Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza, however. According to information from Sport Bild, Eberl is, however, putting enormous pressure on the trio. Pressure that he, in turn, is receiving from the supervisory board.