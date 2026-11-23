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Barcelona will lodge their appeal with the Competition Committee tomorrow, Tuesday, over the red card shown to midfielder Fermín López during their match against Villarreal, which Barcelona won 3-2 on Sunday.

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The referee sent off Fermín López, 23, from the bench in the 74th minute, sparking widespread controversy in Spanish football.

According to the official report by Canary Islands referee Alejandro José Hernández , the player López Marín, Fermín, was sent off in the 74th minute for getting up from the bench, heading towards the fourth official, getting right up close to him, protesting loudly and repeatedly saying "Don't mess with me!".

Hernández added that Fermín had already left the pitch and headed for the dressing room before the red card came out. That complicated matters, because the dismissal came after he had left the field.

His report also laid out how the sending-off unfolded. Fermín protested angrily against a decision in the second half, then left the pitch before the referee could show him the red card directly.

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A source inside Barcelona told Mundo Deportivo that the Catalan club insist the midfielder didn't insult the assistant referee at all. They put his reaction down to the tension of the moment, with Barcelona trying to recover from two goals down against Villarreal.

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Barça's legal department, the source added, will argue that this was an isolated act of misconduct rather than a formal protest. They hope it will be assessed under a different disciplinary article, which could cut Fermín's ban to just one match.

The club will present their case to the Competition Committee tomorrow, Tuesday, aiming to limit the suspension to one match at most. Decisive La Liga fixtures are coming up.

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Meanwhile, Iturralde González, refereeing expert for AS and Cadena SER, revealed that Fermín will get a two-match ban for protesting from the bench. That would rule him out of the trip to Deportivo La Coruña at Riazor and the visit of Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou.

A source close to the Competition Committee said it will study the referee's report and Barcelona's arguments carefully before reaching a final decision. The committee will weigh the circumstances, the nature of the protest and, as the Catalan club maintain, the absence of a direct insult.

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Hansi Flick and his coaching staff want Fermín back quickly. Injuries and absences have stretched the squad recently, and Barcelona need every player in the race for top spot in the league.

A ruling is expected in the coming days. It will decide whether Fermín serves one game, as Barcelona hope, or two, as refereeing experts have predicted, in a case that has become the talk of Spanish football.