Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes it is "only a matter of time" before the 39-year-old is back in the dugout, telling Wettfreunde as much.

With only a short period having passed since the end of his spell with the Germany national team, there are "still no offers at the moment" because "no clubs are currently available to him". That, though, could change quickly.

As for where Nagelsmann could end up, Di Marzio points first to the Premier League. "After the events of last year in the Premier League, when four or five top teams changed their manager, he would be one of the first who could move to the Premier League if some of those clubs fall short of expectations at the start of the season," said the Italian.

That is why the former Germany head coach will "soon be seen back at a club", with Nagelsmann "made for club football. He has to work with the team every day, so I think it is only a question of two or three months."

On Sky, Lothar Matthäus had already made a similar point. The record international, however, believes the 39-year-old will only find a new club next year: "My impression of him is that he will only consider the very highest category for himself, but at the moment the coaching positions at all the top clubs are filled. I assume that Julian will not be sitting in any dugout before Christmas."

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Jürgen Klopp is set to succeed Julian Nagelsmann at the DFB

Nagelsmann stepped down as Germany head coach after the disappointing showing at the 2026 World Cup. In the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Germany went out in the round of 32 on penalties to rank outsiders Paraguay.

Klopp will replace the 38-year-old. An agreement has already been reached with the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager and his current employer Red Bull, and he is due to be officially presented as the new Germany head coach tomorrow, Friday.

Under the deal with the DFB, Klopp will sign a contract until the end of July 2030. That means he will lead the national team at Euro 2028 in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, as well as at the intercontinental 2030 World Cup.